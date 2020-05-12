Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.79.

SLG stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.97. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

