Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,273,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,367,000 after buying an additional 518,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after buying an additional 3,821,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,348,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after buying an additional 216,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

