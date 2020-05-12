Forsta AP Fonden Takes $1.46 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,107,000 after buying an additional 47,581 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 139,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,883,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.