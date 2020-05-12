Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $377.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.38. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,538 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

