Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 0.52. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $52,328.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,314.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $132,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,234 shares of company stock worth $10,470,246 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

