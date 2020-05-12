Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,065 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,909,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

STWD stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.