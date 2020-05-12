Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,854 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12.

