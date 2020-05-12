Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,315 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tricida were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCDA. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tricida by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,730,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,072,000 after purchasing an additional 206,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $5,579,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Tricida Inc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,737.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $111,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,271 shares in the company, valued at $15,564,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $750,910. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.