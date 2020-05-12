Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $539.10 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

