Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.40 Million in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in FOX by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. ValuEngine downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

