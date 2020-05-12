Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.
Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Royal Bank of Canada
Forsta AP Fonden Takes $1.46 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Lennar Co.
South State Corp Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
