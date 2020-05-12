Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,450 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIM opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

