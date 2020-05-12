Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $313,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,192,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 347,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 749,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after acquiring an additional 40,827 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.