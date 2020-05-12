Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,350 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 35.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

ETO stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.