Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.6% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

