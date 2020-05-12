Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $335,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

