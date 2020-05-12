Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $313,000 Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 196,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

