Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.84% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

