Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,262 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

