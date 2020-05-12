Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $8,098,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,609,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ferrari by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ferrari by 21.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.30.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $1.2351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.82.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

