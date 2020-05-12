Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 983,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 412,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

