Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ALK opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 390,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 185,025 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 349,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 102,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

