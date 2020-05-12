ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARR. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 154.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Ulm bought 10,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,561.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain bought 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $263,015. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 33,384 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

