AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Up 22.3% in April

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 118.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 83,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,331 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 789.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,587 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $638.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AAR has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

