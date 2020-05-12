Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 416,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 58,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the first quarter valued at $543,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 44,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSE:ETB opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

