Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNKD. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.33 on Friday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MannKind by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MannKind by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MannKind by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 652,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

