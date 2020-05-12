SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 53.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 67.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Bank of America boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

