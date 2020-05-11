Pendal Group Ltd Has $33,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 98.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cummins by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after buying an additional 235,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $161.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

