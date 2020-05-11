Prudential PLC Takes Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,567 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONB opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

