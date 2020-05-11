Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.