Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $417,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,133.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.