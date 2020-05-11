BlackRock Inc. Acquires 317,174 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 317,174 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.56% of Occidental Petroleum worth $684,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,904,338,000 after buying an additional 1,884,804 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,907,000 after buying an additional 313,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,611,000 after buying an additional 300,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $383,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

