Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New $41.32 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $67,045,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rowe boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,930.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

