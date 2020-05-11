Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.70 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

