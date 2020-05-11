Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 480.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,407.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Daniel S. Hermann acquired 20,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.