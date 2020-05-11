Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 88,308 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 152.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of ASGN worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 145,783 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 83,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $27,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $731,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ASGN opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.19. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.23.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.04 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of ASGN to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

