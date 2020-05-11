Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

TPR opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

