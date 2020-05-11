Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 373,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $148.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

