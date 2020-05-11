HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 373,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.70 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day moving average is $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

