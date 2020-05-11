Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.1% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 373,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

