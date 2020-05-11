Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $148.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

