Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 6,618 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

