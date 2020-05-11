Ford Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,569,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 472,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

