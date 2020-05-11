Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $23.57 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 179,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

