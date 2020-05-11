13,000 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $154.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

