Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Holdings Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,842 shares of company stock worth $9,503,010. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Godaddy stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.