Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,213 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 71,456 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.82. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

