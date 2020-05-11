Pendal Group Ltd Sells 19,891 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after purchasing an additional 593,770 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 128.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.