Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 10,918 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 126.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

