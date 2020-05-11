Prudential PLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth about $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

